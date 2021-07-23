Alderney Week 2021 cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak on island

Alderney Week 2021 has been cancelled just a week before it was due to get underway.

Organisers made the 'heartbreaking' decision following an outbreak of coronavirus in the island, with some being forced to isolate as direct contacts of positive cases.

They say the decision was 'not taken lightly' and followed engagement with health authorities and members of the Civil Contingencies Authority.

With large numbers attending Cavalcade Day and other major events, it would be impossible to implement some of the measures now recommended to ensure social distancing and tracking. And there is no doubt, should any new cases be detected during Alderney Week, we, the organisers, would be made to feel in some way responsible. Ronnie Cairnduff, Alderney Week team leader

The coronavirus outbreak in the island also led to a number of event organisers and volunteers having to pull out from the festival.

The Miss Alderney Disco and the Little Miss and Master Children’s party, due to take place on Saturday 24 July, has been cancelled.

However, some events listed in the programme will still go ahead and will be advertised with posters at the Visit Alderney Centre and across the island.