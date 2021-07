Jersey's government is looking for bidders to build the island's new skate park at Les Quennevais.

Consultation is currently underway with the construction industry ahead of a tendering process later this summer.

It is free to all organisations involved in the construction industry to respond to, but is primarily aimed at main contractors and subcontractors.

We appointed a specialist designer to ensure we are providing an inclusive facility that caters for everyone. Building a skatepark is also a specialist area and when we reach this stage, we will be looking for contractors with the experience and capability to help deliver our first-class urban sports hubs. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Minister for Economic Development

The consultation can be accessed here.