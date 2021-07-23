Fully vaccinated travellers into Guernsey must get pre-travel Covid test

People travelling to the Bailiwick of Guernsey from the 'blue channel' must get a Covid PCR or lateral flow test before making the journey.

'Blue Channel' arrivals are those who have had two doses of an MHRA approved vaccine from within the Common Travel Area, and at least 14 days have passed since they received their second dose of vaccine.

The new rules come info effect from 00:01 on Thursday 29 July.

The States of Guernsey says the tests must be supervised, to ensure they are done accurately and taken within 48 hours prior to travel.

The announcement was made by Guernsey's Chief Minister at a press conference today (23 July).

Credit: States of Guernsey

Category 1 (blue): Countries which have formed air bridges

Category 2 (green): Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 3 (amber): Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Category 4 (red): Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

Dr Nicola Brink is continuing to urge islanders to come forward and get tested even if they have what they think is a "head cold" or "slight headache".

The Public Health warning comes after school pupils in the Bailiwick tested positive for coronavirus and evidence of community seeding was found.

Experts say despite the number of cases and the extent of the vaccination programme, responding immediately to symptoms, however mild, remains one of the most important measures islanders can take.