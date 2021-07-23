Guernsey businesses given go ahead to cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes

Businesses in Guernsey can now apply to cultivate cannabis for use in medicinal products.

The Bailiwick's signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK Home Office.

All applications will be received by the newly created Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency (BGCA). Successful applicants will then be able to cultivate cannabis plants with high THC content - the most psychoactive element of the plant - as they develop their products.

Prior to the agreement, only licences for the cultivation and processing of CBD products were available.

Guernsey was one of the first to recognise the potential benefits that cannabis based products medicinal might bring. The MoU marks the start of a process that may allow these products to be produced on island for the benefit of patients within the Bailiwick and overseas. Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care

The medicinal cannabis market is one of the fastest growing cannabis sectors.

Market intelligence from industry experts, Prohibition Partners, estimate that the European medicinal cannabis market will grow to a value of £16.1bn by 2041 .