Jersey's 'freedom day' paused until at least September

Jersey's 'freedom day' has been pushed back for yet another time, until at least September.

The pausing of Stage 7 of the reconnection plan will continue throughout August to avoid large numbers of people gathering closely together, says the government.

Stage 7 will see standing drinking (such as in pubs) resume, an unlimited number of people can gather in homes and gardens, nightclubs can fully reopen and dancing can resume, and festivals will be allowed to go ahead.

Vaccinations

At a press conference this afternoon the island's Chief Minister also announced that the gap between vaccinations is being reduced from a minimum of five weeks to four.

The government says this will mean 1,800 doses are brought forward, "protecting more people more quickly".

The vaccination centre will pilot walk-in sessions from Monday 26 July from 5-6pm allowing islanders to drop in for their first vaccine dose without an appointment.

We are aiming to minimise harm and maximise personal responsibility as we continue adjusting our response to every twist and turn of this pandemic. While active case numbers are higher than they have been, our vaccination coverage is keeping the number of people with serious illness low, and we are on target to offer two doses to all eligible adults by the end of August. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Direct Contacts

People who are identified as direct contacts and live in a household with someone who has tested positive will be offered Lateral Flow tests.

Critical Infrastructure workers who are direct contacts are also strongly encouraged to take up this offer.

The government is encouraging those who are direct contacts to "consider their responsibility to the wider community" by avoiding gatherings and public places where possible.

Isolating islanders

People who are isolating will now be allowed a two-hour period each day to exercise outdoors, but must take care to remain distant from other people. This comes into effect immediately.

We still need to flatten the curve and reduce the rise in active cases, while also having consideration for those who are having to isolate during the summer. We do not want to legislate unnecessarily and would prefer to trust islanders to make sensible decisions. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Working from home

Employers are still encouraged to ask their employees to work from home if they can.

Booking PCR tests online

From today (23 July), people who have coronavirus symptoms can book a PCR test online, at any time of day or night and do not have to call the Coronavirus Helpline.

To do so, personal information including contact details and a list of symptoms will be needed then a location, date and time can all be selected.

An email will then be sent detailing the appointment and a QR code will be provided to show at the test centre. Islanders are still encouraged to call the helpline if they need advice.