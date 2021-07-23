Jersey's hospital 'deliverable' within original target budget
Jersey's new hospital can be delivered on current budget predictions, according to the government.
It has set out the business case for the new site at Overdale which forecasts the build can be completed for a total of £804.5 million pounds.
The document argues that the cost of repeatedly refurbishing the current health estate over the next four to five decades would cost more than building the new hospital at Overdale - and would also mean the majority could not be brought up to modern standards.
It proposes a four-building campus (general, acute, maternity and children’s and ambulatory), set in landscaped gardens and parkland. There will also be a knowledge and training centre and dedicated mental health facility.
The business case will form the basis of the funding proposal for the hospital which is due for debate in the States Assembly in October.