Jersey's hospital 'deliverable' within original target budget

Jersey's new hospital can be delivered on current budget predictions, according to the government.

It has set out the business case for the new site at Overdale which forecasts the build can be completed for a total of £804.5 million pounds.

The document argues that the cost of repeatedly refurbishing the current health estate over the next four to five decades would cost more than building the new hospital at Overdale - and would also mean the majority could not be brought up to modern standards.

The business case has clearly demonstrated that our new hospital can be achieved within the budgeted cost and in time to be fully operational by 2026. At the same time, it will provide a health facility that is greatly improved on the previous iterations of the project. Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group

It proposes a four-building campus (general, acute, maternity and children’s and ambulatory), set in landscaped gardens and parkland. There will also be a knowledge and training centre and dedicated mental health facility.

The business case will form the basis of the funding proposal for the hospital which is due for debate in the States Assembly in October.