First ever Guernsey Street Festival gets underway

The first ever Guernsey Street Festival has got underway in St Peter Port.

The two-week long event replaces the Town Carnival.

Street performers will be dotted around St Peter Port which has been divided up into eight areas.

In addition, there will be themed Saturdays for islanders to dress up and get involved with:

24 July - Superheroes and Princesses Day

31 July - Fairies, Witches and Wizards Day

7 August - Pirates Day

The event is designed to celebrate all forms of street performance including, but not limited to, music, art, theatre, dance, food and crafts.

In addition, organisers hope to promote Guernsey to tourists and encourage more people to visit high street businesses which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The Guernsey Street Festival runs from 24 July to 7 August 2021.