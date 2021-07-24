Guernsey's Heather Watson is out of The Olympics after a straight sets defeat in the opening round of the women's singles.

In the early hours of Saturday morning she fought the gruelling Tokyo heat as well as German Anna-Lena Friedsam but ultimately came up short, losing 6-7, 3-6.

On paper Watson was the favourite, ranking more than 50 places above Friedsam but it was to be the 119th seed who prevailed on The Games opening morning.

In a tight first set, Watson saved a break point in the second but spurned two opportunities herself at 3-3 and 4-4. It eventually went to a tie break where Friedman took an early advantage and never relented, winning 7-5.

From there Friedman immediately broke serve at the start of the second and when Watson couldn't take advantage of a break point chance to level the set at 4-4, The German held. She then broke once more to seal the match 6-3.

With Watson's singles campaign already over, she also won't compete in the women's doubles. She could still play in the mixed doubles but that is to be confirmed.