Islanders compete in annual Guernsey scarecrow festival

Torteval residents in Guernsey have been showing off their finest scarecrow creations as part of the annual scarecrow festival.

The event featured around 50 scarecrows which formed part of a walking trail.

Donations are going towards supporting the GSPCA animal charity and Cheshire Home, which provides care for islanders living with serious physical disabilities.

Guest judging the scarecrows this year was Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health.

The 2020 festival was forced to take place virtually as a result of coronavirus restrictions.