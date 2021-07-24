Mixed fortunes for Channel Islanders on opening day of Tokyo Olympics

It was a mixed day for our athletes from The Channel Islands on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sark's Carl Hester produced the best performance, finishing fourth in his group on the first day of Dressage qualifying.

There are six groups altogether and the top two in each group automatically qualify for the individual final.

The best six scores outside of automatic qualification also go through and Hester is currently second in that regard having scored 75.124%.

Three groups performed today with the final three to go tomorrow.

In the team event Hester's performance has helped Team GB into third place currently. Team mate Charlotte Fry finished first in her group and Hester's protegee Charlotte Dujardin will perform tomorrow. The top eight nations will qualifying for the final.

Elsewhere, Guernsey tennis player Heather Watson is out of the women's singles. She lost in straight sets to Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam.

Former Jersey schoolboy Oliver Schofield was also in action earlier today.

He started for Canada's hockey team but it was a day to forget for them as they were thrashed 7-1 by 2016 bronze medalists Germany.