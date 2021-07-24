Samaritan walking 6,000 miles around the British Isles arrives in Jersey

A Samaritans volunteer is raising money by walking 6,000 miles around the British Isles, visiting all 201 branches of the charity.

Starting and ending in his home town of Doncaster, his two year Listening Walk will take him across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland.

He started in April 2019 but has faced multiple delays due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns.

Today, he arrived in Jersey - just over half way- having raised more than £17,000 so far.

His aim is also to raise awareness about the service, listen to people's experiences along the way and recruit new volunteers.

The Samaritans service is offered across the British Isles at every hour of the day, any day of the year.

Over 20,000 people like David volunteer as listeners, answering around 10,000 calls a day from people in crisis,

In Jersey, the service has seen an increase in demand throughout the pandemic.