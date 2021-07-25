Coronavirus 'booster' jabs planned for September in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey could receive their coronavirus 'booster' jab as soon as September.

At the latest press conference, the Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said his team are currently working on the details for the programme.

He added that over 50s, those considered at risk and health care staff will be called first.

The scheme is intended to coincide with the rollout of the annual flu jab.

Officials say a third vaccine may not be needed, but scientific advisers to the government have said they are “taking no chances”.