Former professional padel player in Jersey as sport continues to grow
A former professional padel tennis player is in Jersey this weekend, to coach those taking up the sport.
Argentinian athlete Mauri Andrini is now head of the British and Junior padel teams.
Padel tennis - a hybrid between tennis and squash - is fast becoming one of the most popular new sports in the Channel Islands, with hundreds playing every week.
Next year, padel will be part of the European Games for the first time.