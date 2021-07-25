Former professional padel player in Jersey as sport continues to grow

Play video

A former professional padel tennis player is in Jersey this weekend, to coach those taking up the sport.

Argentinian athlete Mauri Andrini is now head of the British and Junior padel teams.

I've found so many people very excited to play padel. Everyone loves it and everyone's playing padel all over the world - it's like people are getting infected by this sport. Mauri Andrini, padel tennis coach

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Padel tennis - a hybrid between tennis and squash - is fast becoming one of the most popular new sports in the Channel Islands, with hundreds playing every week.

We've had a lot of support fort the government obviously being successful in the fiscal stimulus fund - we're going to be building three more indoor courts. We want everyone to be able to access the facility without any kind of elitism and worrying about whether they're good. Scott Clayton, Island Padel

Next year, padel will be part of the European Games for the first time.