'More consultation needed' with Jersey's events industry on Covid restrictions
More consultation on Covid restrictions is needed with Jersey's events industry, according to the island's Assistant Economic Development Minister.
Deputy Kirsten Morel says while difficult decisions have to be made in order to put the health of islanders first, better communication is needed with the businesses impacted by ongoing measures.
His comments come after Channel Islands Pride was cancelled, due to the rising number of Covid cases in the island.
This also meant the so-called 'freedom day' was pushed back again until at least September.
Jersey's events, entertainment and nightclub industry on brink of collapse
Hospitality bosses criticise delay to stand-up drinking in Jersey
Jersey business leaders call for more clarity on reconnection plan
More details on the government support for the events industry is expected later this week, as the Chief Minister announced in the latest press conference on Friday.