'More consultation needed' with Jersey's events industry on Covid restrictions

More consultation on Covid restrictions is needed with Jersey's events industry, according to the island's Assistant Economic Development Minister.

Deputy Kirsten Morel says while difficult decisions have to be made in order to put the health of islanders first, better communication is needed with the businesses impacted by ongoing measures.

His comments come after Channel Islands Pride was cancelled, due to the rising number of Covid cases in the island.

This also meant the so-called 'freedom day' was pushed back again until at least September.

I appreciate decisions sometimes need to be made quickly, but any consultation they can do will help those affected by them to understand why they're being done. I think there probably does need to be more consultation, but I also appreciate that it's not an easy job. Deputy Kirsten Morel, Jersey's Assistant Economic Development Minister

Play video

More details on the government support for the events industry is expected later this week, as the Chief Minister announced in the latest press conference on Friday.

We absolutely recognise and appreciate the challenges and the frustrations that this sector has felt during what was meant to have been an easier summer. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister