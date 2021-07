More details on Guernsey's new testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers are expected this week.

The government announced on Friday (23 July) that those who have had both jabs will need to take supervised Covid tests two days before they enter the island from this Thursday.

Many were quick to criticise the plans for lack of detail, but the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) says all will become clear in the coming days.

The Civil Contingencies Authority would like to assure the Bailiwick Community that it is listening to feedback, comments and concerns following the announcement of pre-travel testing on Friday. The decision to bring in this measure was made with the intention of mitigating the risk to our community, as the prevalence of Covid-19 cases remains so high among neighbouring jurisdictions.