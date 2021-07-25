Police search after nine-week-old puppy taken in Jersey

A police search is underway after a nine-week-old puppy was taken in Jersey.

The female Cavapoo is believed to have been taken from Meadow Bank in Trinity at approximately 10:50am this morning (25 July).

She was wearing a pink collar with a bow, as seen in the above photograph, and is microchipped.

Anyone who has any information should contact the police on (01534) 612612.

Since the police appeal was shared on the States of Jersey Police's Facebook page, the post has been shared almost 2,000 times.