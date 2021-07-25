Sark's Carl Hester has booked his place in the final of the individual Dressage at The Olympic Games.

A fine performance from Hester's protegee Charlotte Dujardin also helped secure Team GB's spot in the team Dressage final.

Hester finished fourth in his group yesterday which meant he had an anxious watch today to see if he'd qualify as one of the six best scores outside of automatic qualification.

In the end it was comfortable with Hester producing the third best score aside from the top two.

The team final will take place first on Tuesday at 11am (UK time) before the individual event on Wednesday starting at the same time.