'Smelly seaweed' affecting trade for Jersey's beach-front businesses
Jersey business owners say "smelly seaweed" in St Aubin's Bay is affecting trade.
Large amounts of sea lettuce, caused by nitrogen levels in the sea, appear in the bay at around this time every year.
But locals say the problem is not going away, and the government needs to take action.
Last year, one business owner took matters into her own hands to solve the problem - the owner of Nude Food applied for a licence to enable her to clear the seaweed herself.