'Smelly seaweed' affecting trade for Jersey's beach-front businesses

Jersey business owners say "smelly seaweed" in St Aubin's Bay is affecting trade.

Large amounts of sea lettuce, caused by nitrogen levels in the sea, appear in the bay at around this time every year.

I think every business will be affected because you physically cannot sit for any length of time because of the stench. Mark Jordan, restaurant owner

But locals say the problem is not going away, and the government needs to take action.

Every year we have the same conversation - there's got to be a reason why this is happening, and you can't just think 'it's going away now, we'll forget it until next year', because it's too late. Something needs to be done about it. Mark Jordan, restaurant owner

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Last year, one business owner took matters into her own hands to solve the problem - the owner of Nude Food applied for a licence to enable her to clear the seaweed herself.