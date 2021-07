The cricket inter-insular between Guernsey and Jersey has been postponed until September.

The game was due to be played in Jersey on August 21st but the islands have now pushed back the date until September 11th.

Travel logistics, vaccination status of players, testing and rising cases have all contributed to the postponement.

We've been speaking to Guernsey over the last month and it's just become a difficult situation with Covid and travel restrictions. Our players will all be fully vaccinated at some point during August so it'll be a big boost for us all once they're double vaccinated and we can all travel again. Neil Macrae, Jersey Cricket Head Coach