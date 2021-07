Emergency services have been tackling a fire in St Helier this morning (26 July).

The blaze, at the Horizon building site near the harbour, was attended by fire, ambulance and police crews.

The Duty Senior Officer for Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, Ryan Hall, told ITV News a pot of primer spilled over and ignited on the building site.

The burning liquid set fire to the plastic netting.

Play video

It has now been put out, and no one was hurt.