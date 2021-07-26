Missing puppy found and reunited with owner in Jersey

The nine-week-old Cavapoo is believed to have been taken from Trinity. Credit: States of Jersey Police

A puppy who went missing in Jersey has now been reunited with her owner.

The nine-week-old Cavapoo is believed to have been taken from a car in Trinity yesterday morning (25 July).

But after a police search, and thousands of shares on social media, she has now been found.

The force has thanked everyone for their help.

A spokesperson explained enquiries are on-going but they are "confident this is an isolated incident and not part of a wider cause for concern for dog owners".

The JSPCA is now urging pet owners to make sure their pets are microchipped.