Missing puppy found and reunited with owner in Jersey
A puppy who went missing in Jersey has now been reunited with her owner.
The nine-week-old Cavapoo is believed to have been taken from a car in Trinity yesterday morning (25 July).
But after a police search, and thousands of shares on social media, she has now been found.
The force has thanked everyone for their help.
A spokesperson explained enquiries are on-going but they are "confident this is an isolated incident and not part of a wider cause for concern for dog owners".
The JSPCA is now urging pet owners to make sure their pets are microchipped.