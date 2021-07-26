Missing puppy found and reunited with owner in Jersey

A puppy who went missing in Jersey has now been reunited with her owner.

The nine-week-old Cavapoo is believed to have been taken from a car in Trinity yesterday morning (25 July).

But after a police search, and thousands of shares on social media, she has now been found.

The force has thanked everyone for their help.

A spokesperson explained enquiries are on-going but they are "confident this is an isolated incident and not part of a wider cause for concern for dog owners".

We are pleased the puppy was found safe and well and grateful to the member of the public who called SoJP after finding her on a road in Trinity. The puppy was reunited with her owner shortly afterwards by PC Farrington, who very much enjoyed his cuddles! Spokesperson for the States of Jersey Police

The JSPCA is now urging pet owners to make sure their pets are microchipped.