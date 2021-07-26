Guernsey has reversed a decision to demand a pre-travel negative Covid-19 result from fully vaccinated arrivals.

The changes, announced on Friday, were due to come into effect for people travelling from the Common Travel Area on Thursday 29 July but has been postponed after a public outcry.

People were worried they could get "stuck" in the UK if they test positive causing anxiety for residents across the island.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) have met to consider feedback and concerns from the public and will make a final decision tomorrow (27 July).

In the meantime, the CCA recommends anyone who is not a resident in the Bailiwick to have a test before they travel in case they test positive after they have arrived.