Siam Cup cancelled due to high coronavirus cases in Jersey

The 2021 Siam Cup has been postponed because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Jersey.

The game was due to be played on August 28th but with Jersey now topping 3,000 Covid-19 cases and roughly 15,000 islanders isolating the contest has been called off.

Jersey Reds Siam squad also have a number of Covid-19 cases amongst the players and staff. They also have insufficient numbers of players who will be fully-vaccinated in time, which means that they would be unable to field any teams for the proposed competition.

We are hugely disappointed that it will not be possible to renew the Siam rivalry with Guernsey. Although we were originally very hopeful that the agreed August date would signal a return to normality, the pandemic has conspired against this in recent weeks. A significant proportion of our men’s and women’s Siam squads have either been tested positive or been identified as direct contacts. Cliff Chipperfield, Chair of the Jersey Reds Siam team

This is an extremely disappointing position to be in, some 15 months after the original fixture should have been played, and after the two clubs had agreed the August match, followed by two matches in May 2022, to ‘catch up ’the fixtures missed due to the global pandemic. Andrea Harris, Chair of Guernsey Raiders

The clubs are in discussions to see if the fixture can be rescheduled to another date with more information due soon. Guernsey Raiders will be contacting ticket holders shortly.