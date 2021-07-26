Siam Cup cancelled due to high coronavirus cases in Jersey
The 2021 Siam Cup has been postponed because of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Jersey.
The game was due to be played on August 28th but with Jersey now topping 3,000 Covid-19 cases and roughly 15,000 islanders isolating the contest has been called off.
Jersey Reds Siam squad also have a number of Covid-19 cases amongst the players and staff. They also have insufficient numbers of players who will be fully-vaccinated in time, which means that they would be unable to field any teams for the proposed competition.
The clubs are in discussions to see if the fixture can be rescheduled to another date with more information due soon. Guernsey Raiders will be contacting ticket holders shortly.