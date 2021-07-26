Play video

Video report by Gary Burgess

A struggling catering business in Jersey is appealing to the government for financial support to the hardest hit firms in the industry.

Tony Sargeant, co-owner of Jersey Kitchen in St Peter is warning that his business is "in survival mode" after being hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

Cancellations at Jersey Kitchen has meant six figure losses for the business in the past two months.

He made a desperate plea for government grants to help save his and other firms on the island after the so-called 'Freedom Day' in Jersey has been pushed back until at least September.

It's beyond serious. It's absolutely critical and it's in survival mode. The trouble with our business is that we are a passionate bunch and we will go right to the wire and we'll sell anything, mortgage ourselves up to the hilt to keep going because we are an emotive industry. Tony Sargeant, Jersey Kitchen

Tony revealed that the impact of the situation has been so severe that he's resorted to taking tablets to help him sleep.

I have a duty of care to my customers and my staff and yeah I'm big, I'm tough and I'm strong but there is a limit to what you can take. Tony Sargeant, Jersey Kitchen

Half of Tom De La Haye's jobs were suddenly cancelled this weekend.

He's a bouncy castle specialist from The Party Crew, and after many large events like Liberation Day were scrapped, business waned.

He's had to rely on private bookings which don't bring in as much money.

He would prefer it if firms like his got the chance to do their own risk assessments, rather than follow rigid government rules, which immediately writes off certain attractions.

Ministers are meeting this week to cover options.