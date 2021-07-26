Vaccine drop-in sessions start in Jersey

Islanders will now be able to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine without booking an appointment.

Drop-in sessions are being introduced from today (26 July), which will be held between 5pm and 6pm each evening at Fort Regent.

They will also be available between 8:30am and 3:30pm over the weekend.

Islanders must remember to take ID with them.

It is all part of the governments push to get as many people vaccinated as possible, particularly those in the 18 to 29 age bracket who have so far been slower to take up the jab.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

More than 73,000 first doses and 62,000 second doses have been administered in the island so far.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that booster jabs could be offered to islanders as soon as September.