A former Chief Minister is calling on Jersey's current government to provide funding to tackle the growing homelessness problem in the island. Frank Walker, who was Chief Minister between 2005 and 2008, is now Chairman of the Sanctuary Trust, which runs a shelter for men in St Aubin. The charity, like others providing accommodation and services for homeless islanders, has seen a spike in demand in recent months.

There is a real problem. We are completely full. I've taken two calls this morning from people pleading with us to help but we can't. And I understand other charities are in the same position. I guess Covid has had a real impact, but we have a crisis. Frank Walker, Chairman of the Sanctuary Trust

Frank Walker was Jersey's Chief Minister between 2005 and 2008. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Mr Walker says the charity has been able to place several men into permanent accommodation with the government's social housing provider Andium Homes, but more formal, cross-departmental action is still needed.

We currently get no funding from government, we're entirely reliant on donations. What we need is determined, coordinated and speedy action, to make sure that we've got enough resource, be that accommodation, be that staff - because staffing is a massive problem across the whole sector right now. We've just got to make sure we've got enough of both, and that clearly requires money. Frank Walker, Chairman of the Sanctuary Trust, Jersey

A former resident of the St Aubin refuge praised the skills of the staff, who helped him to access social housing. Bill Crosby said it is far more than just a place to stay, and more value should be placed on the reformative programmes on offer.

I cannot say enough about how kind the staff here are. They got me into a nice flat. Unfortunately my disabilities are so bad I can't work, but they help other men find jobs and support them once they're working. It's an amazing place. Bill Crosby

Next year, the Sanctuary Trust is hoping to open a women's refuge. Mr Walker said he was shocked to have discovered the scale of the problem.

We're at an advanced stage of negotiations to acquire a property, and I'm hopeful we'll have a result on that in the next couple of weeks. Then we'll have to refurbish, and staff it - which won't be easy - and we have to find the funding. But hopefully we'll be up and running early next year. Frank Walker, Chairman of the Sanctuary Trust, Jersey

The charity is also considering expanding its offer for men, but without the funding and support those plans have not yet progressed. The Housing Minister, Deputy Russell Labey, has already promised a review, following the publication of an independent Homelessness Strategy.

ITV News has approached the Housing Minister for comment.