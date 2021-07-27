Guernsey has decided that fully vaccinated travellers will need to have multiple lateral flow test when they arrive in the Bailiwick.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) will introduce lateral flow tests on arrival for adults who have travelled from the 'blue channel'. These are people coming from the Common Travel Area (CTA) who have had two vaccine doses at least 14 days before.

The changes will come into effect on Tuesday 3 August if the testing packs arrive in time.

The decision comes after the States of Guernsey announced on Friday fully vaccinated travellers would need to have a pre-travel negative Covid-19 test.

The states reversed this decision.

Where we get things wrong or change direction we will say so and hold our hands up, and having reflected on our decision of last week, and importantly having had the opportunity to examine other options in more detail, we listened to our community and found a better way forward. However, we recognise this has impacted some members of our community, to whom we apologise. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority

Travellers who are not local residents are being encourage a pre-travel test. This can be either a PCR or lateral flow.

Fully vaccinated passengers will be charged £25 per adult for a pack of five lateral flow tests which they will get on arrival.

Travellers will need to take these tests every other day.

Children 11 and under who travel with fully vaccinated adults will not need to do lateral flow tests.

Young people between 12 and 17 travelling with fully vaccinated adults will continue to be charged for PCR tests on arrival and day seven.