Guernsey tightens Croatia and Italy travel restrictions

Travel restrictions have been tightened. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Guernsey has tightened its travel restrictions as countries including Croatia and Italy have been reclassified.

Italy and Croatia have been moved from the Category 2 watchlist to Category 3.

Greenland, Senegal, South Korea and Slovenia have also made the same move.

The changes came into effect at 12:01am on Tuesday 27 July.

Full list of changes:

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

  • Curaçao

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

  • Greenland

  • Senegal

  • Croatia

  • Italy

  • South Korea

  • Slovenia

Category 4 to Category 3:

  • Bahrain

  • Sri Lanka

  • Peru

Category 3 to Category 2:

  • Latvia

  • Uganda

Travel restrictions are being tightened. Credit: States of Guernsey