Guernsey tightens Croatia and Italy travel restrictions
Guernsey has tightened its travel restrictions as countries including Croatia and Italy have been reclassified.
Italy and Croatia have been moved from the Category 2 watchlist to Category 3.
Greenland, Senegal, South Korea and Slovenia have also made the same move.
The changes came into effect at 12:01am on Tuesday 27 July.
Full list of changes:
Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:
Curaçao
Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:
Greenland
Senegal
Croatia
Italy
South Korea
Slovenia
Category 4 to Category 3:
Bahrain
Sri Lanka
Peru
Category 3 to Category 2:
Latvia
Uganda