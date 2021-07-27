Guernsey tightens Croatia and Italy travel restrictions

Guernsey has tightened its travel restrictions as countries including Croatia and Italy have been reclassified.

Italy and Croatia have been moved from the Category 2 watchlist to Category 3.

Greenland, Senegal, South Korea and Slovenia have also made the same move.

The changes came into effect at 12:01am on Tuesday 27 July.

Full list of changes:

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

Curaçao

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

Greenland

Senegal

Croatia

Italy

South Korea

Slovenia

Category 4 to Category 3:

Bahrain

Sri Lanka

Peru

Category 3 to Category 2:

Latvia

Uganda