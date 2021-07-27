Jersey sea swimmer stuck on rocks rescued by fire service

A swimmer who got stuck on rocks whilst out to sea in Jersey has been rescued by the fire service.

The swimmer became cut off on rocks by the rising tide in St Clement in the evening of 26 July.

A member of the public alerted the Coastguard and Jersey Fire and Rescue Service were called for backup at 6.30pm.

A rescue boat was sent from the fire service's HQ in Rouge Bouillon but another nearby crew were able to help the swimmer and bring them to shore.

This incident is a timely reminder to Islanders of the dangers of being cut off and, at worst, drowning, presented by the fast-flowing tide rising through the rocky gullies here in Jersey. Crew Commander Birrell

Swimmers are being urged to check the weather and tide times before heading out for a swim.

People are also be encouraged to choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.