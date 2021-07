Jersey will not be hosting a Cricket World Cup qualifying event this year with travel restrictions forcing the host venue to change.

The island was due to host Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya and Uganda at the start of September.

The Challenge League B competition will now be played in Hong Kong in December.

Like the inter-insular it's not possible this year because of the travel situation. The ICC have deferred that tournament to Hong Kong at the start of December. We're waiting for further updates from them so hopefully we can get that tournament underway in Hong Kong during the first two weeks in December. Neil Macrae, Jersey Cricket Head Coach

The news comes as the inter-insular contest between Jersey and Guernsey has also been pushed back to 11 September.