Jersey's Home Affairs Minister backs calls for changes to sex offenders register

Jersey's Home Affairs Minister is backing calls for convicted sex offenders to start their time on the sex offenders register when they leave prison, rather than when they start their sentence. An online petition calling for the change in law has had more than 1,000 signatures so far.

Deputy Gregory Guida says although he supports the petition, the "necessary legislative amendments require consultation with relevant parties and are unlikely to be achievable within this term".

He added that the proposals are "sensible" and he realises the "strength of public feeling with regard to these matters".

During an offenders time on the register, they must provide certain information about their circumstances to an authorised officer, and they can be subject to other conditions deemed necessary by the Court.

The Law states that unless the court is satisfied that there is a reason why a shorter period would be appropriate, the time spent on the sex offenders register should be at least five years.

The court can put someone on the register for as long as they see fit.

When the petition reaches 5,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate by ministers in the States Assembly.