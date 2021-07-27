Last chance to have your say on future of Jersey's Fort Regent

It is the last chance for people in Jersey to have their say on the future of Fort Regent.

Plans were revealed earlier this year to turn the site into a "first-class modern cultural and leisure destination".

A consultation opened on the proposals which would see the Fort turned into a venue for concerts, exhibitions and other events, with a casino, hotel and botanical and winter gardens with raised walkways also being created on the site.

Islanders are being invited to have their say on the proposed development by completing a survey which closes on Tuesday 27 July.