Sark's Carl Hester wins Dressage bronze medal at Tokyo Olympic Games

Sark's Carl Hester has won a bronze medal at The Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hester alongside teammates Lottie Fry and Charlotte Dujardin finished third in the team Dressage final.

It's Hester's third Olympic medal after he won gold in 2012 and silver in 2016.

Hester set the tone for Team GB with a fine performance in the opening round of the competition.

Alongside his horse En Vogue he scored an impressive 2577.5 to put Team GB second after the first round.

Carl Hester performing in Tokyo earlier this morning Credit: PA images

Charlotte Fry was up next for The Brits and made an early mistake before recovering to score 2528.5.

That was immediately followed by a truly stunning performance from Germany's Isabell Werth. She scored a huge 2740.5 to put The Germans nearly 300 points clear of Team GB and in pole position for a gold.

Charlotte Fry in action during the second round of the Team Dressage final Credit: PA images

Hester's protegee and three time gold medalist Charlotte Dujardin was last up but was pipped by The Americans to silver. Jessica Von Bredow-Werndl was the last to go and secured the gold medal for Germany.