A vaccine drop-in clinic is being held in Guernsey today (27 July).

It is being held at Beau Sejour between 9:30am and 1:50pm, and is available to those who have not yet had their first jab, and those who had their first before 15 June.

Islanders attending do not need to book an appointment, and will receive the Moderna jab.

A similar service is also being offered in Jersey this week at Fort Regent between 5pm and 6pm.