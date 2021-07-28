Funeral services at Jersey's crematorium could be forced to move elsewhere during the construction of the island's new hospital.
The Our Hospital Project shared the plans in a recent community forum before consulting with funeral directors and religious leaders.
It has led to concerns about what this will mean for grieving families.
Faith leaders and funeral directors are due to discuss plans for the crematorium with the government in September but were left stunned that a decision had supposedly already been taken.
The secular community, who were unaware of the consultation, are concerned there will not be a suitable venue made available for non-religious funerals.
With the £800m borrowing plans for the hospital due to come under scrutiny- there is growing pressure on the government to deliver the project on time and within budget.
Now there is a concern it may also come at an emotional cost.