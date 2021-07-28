Play video

Funeral services at Jersey's crematorium could be forced to move elsewhere during the construction of the island's new hospital.

The Our Hospital Project shared the plans in a recent community forum before consulting with funeral directors and religious leaders.

It has led to concerns about what this will mean for grieving families.

I nearly fell off my seat I just couldn't believe what I was hearing. What's happening at Overdale, demolition or construction and the traffic that's coming out of there is taking precedence over how we treat our dead and how we respect our dead. Mary Venturini, Friends of Our New Hospital Group

Faith leaders and funeral directors are due to discuss plans for the crematorium with the government in September but were left stunned that a decision had supposedly already been taken.

Nothing has been decided and for this to be put out to the neighbourhood forum is really disappointing. We're dealing with people at a really fragile part of their life and we need to look after them. And we have to discuss and put into plans whatever's going to happen and make sure they're right for the families. Paul Battrick, Pitcher & Le Quesne Funeral Directors

The secular community, who were unaware of the consultation, are concerned there will not be a suitable venue made available for non-religious funerals.

Discussions with the Crematorium Service User Group are very much at an early stage to determine how best to minimize any disruption while the hospital is being built. While the intention is to relocate the funeral services, all committals will still take place at the Crematorium. The department is actively recruiting for a non-faith group member to join the Service User Group. Paul McGinnety, Director of Local Services

With the £800m borrowing plans for the hospital due to come under scrutiny- there is growing pressure on the government to deliver the project on time and within budget. Now there is a concern it may also come at an emotional cost.