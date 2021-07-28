Havre Des Pas Seaside Festival postponed

The Havre Des Pas Seaside Festival has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The summertime event usually sees people gather on the beach to enjoy arts and crafts stalls, food, games, live music, rides and ice cream.

The event was supposed to take place on 31 July and 1 August but has been pushed back to 2 and 3 of October.

The festival organiser Jason Maindonald said moving the event until later this year should help the stall holders and of course entertain the local people.