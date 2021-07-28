Island Lives: From DJs to a retro game YouTuber meet our fascinating islanders

As part of our new series, ITV Channel TV is getting to know fascinating islanders who each have their own unique hobbies and life stories to share.

From pensioner DJs to a YouTuber specialising in restoring retro games, Island Lives delves into the wonderful lives of people from across the Channel Islands.

We spoke to Elliot Coll, a 22-year-old Youtuber from Jersey who makes videos about retro games.

Peter and his wife Linda met 47 years ago through an early form of computer dating. Linda was also the first woman ordained in Guernsey back in 1996.

Roger Peters aka DJ Silverfox has been discoing for 64 years on the island of Sark.

