Islanders asked for views on pilot cycle routes in Jersey

Islanders in Jersey are being asked to share their views on new plans for cycle and walking routes between St Helier and the east of the island.

A pilot cycle lane will be added to link communities in St Clement and Gorey with St Helier.

It will run along Georgetown Road and Don Road, provide what the government describes as "a safer and more direct route into town", as well as safer access to schools in the east of the island.

Encouraging more people to use active travel to get into town not only reduces traffic and congestion but promotes better health outcomes and reduces pollution. As part of the Sustainable Transport Policy, the Government are committed to creating a network of safer travel options for cyclists and walkers, which includes a real focus on making St Helier safer and more accessible for cyclists. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Minister for Infrastructure

The trial will see a section of road space reallocated to create cycle lanes in both directions.

A proposed contra-flow cycle lane, running from Georgetown to Mont Millais junctions, will allow cyclists to ride in the opposite direction of traffic.

Credit: Government of Jersey

A with-flow cycle lane, in which cyclists will travel in the same direction as traffic from Mont Millais to Georgetown junction, will be marked by dashed lines so vehicles can enter if necessary.

There will be connections at each end of the cycle lanes to allow safer access.

Credit: Government of Jersey

The proposals are part of the government’s Sustainable Transport Policy, which it says aims to make cycling and walking more affordable, safer and convenient.

Before work on the pilot cycle lane begins, the government wants to hear what islanders think to the plans and is encouraging people to voice their opinions.

Another consultation will then be held during pilot to get further feedback.

The scheme is to be regularly reviewed and, after a year if it is seen to be successful, it will be developed into a permanent scheme.

The public consultation closes on Sunday 15 August.