People in the Channel Islands are being warned about an overseas property scam which is circulating.

The Jersey Fraud Prevention Forum is urging people to be cautious if they are approached about overseas property and land investment opportunities.

The island's financial services regulator is also warning people to be careful when making or changing investments.

In times of economic uncertainty, such as Covid-19, we unfortunately do see trends of increases in frauds and scams. We want all islanders to be informed, smart and safe when they make decisions about their money and their future. Chair of the Forum, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Beechey

People should do appropriate checks and get professional advice when making investment decisions.

If you think you are a victim of a fraud or scam contact the States of Jersey Police on 01534 612612.