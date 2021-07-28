Jersey's health minister has reassured islanders they will not be forced to have a Covid vaccination if they do not want it.
Residents are being urged to provide feedback on the development of a new Public Health Law which will replace the current law.
One of the key purposes of the law is to make sure the government effectively responds and manages a wide range of risks that may threaten the public's health.
This includes preventing long-term chronic illnesses and responding to day-to-day risks such as an outbreak of measles or emergencies like the pandemic.
The first stage of the consultation began on 15 June and will close on Friday 30 July.
The second stage is due to begin later this year.