Jersey's health minister has reassured islanders they will not be forced to have a Covid vaccination if they do not want it.

Residents are being urged to provide feedback on the development of a new Public Health Law which will replace the current law.

A few concerns have been raised during the consultation regarding the law’s role in relation to vaccination. The detailed policy intention about such matters is still under development, however, while the law may be used to promote vaccination, we are absolutely clear that the law will not be used as a vehicle to empower the State to physically administer vaccinations without people’s consent. The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf

One of the key purposes of the law is to make sure the government effectively responds and manages a wide range of risks that may threaten the public's health.

This includes preventing long-term chronic illnesses and responding to day-to-day risks such as an outbreak of measles or emergencies like the pandemic.

Some of the biggest challenges we now face to our health are long-term preventable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease...That is why the consultation is seeking Islanders’ views on whether the new Public Health Law should play a role in helping to address these issues, alongside the more traditional role of Public Health legislation in managing infectious diseases. The Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf

The first stage of the consultation began on 15 June and will close on Friday 30 July.

The second stage is due to begin later this year.