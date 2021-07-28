Man jailed in Jersey for spitting in the face of a police officer

A man has been jailed for 11 months for spitting in the face of a police officer in Jersey.

Samuel Davies, aged 25, was arrested at the Weighbridge on 23 June for breach of bail conditions.

He resisted arrest and spat in the face of an officer. He was then arrested for assault.

Davies continued to be verbally abusive and threatening towards officers whilst he was taken to custody.

He was charged with the offence and appeared in the Magistrates' Court on 24 June.