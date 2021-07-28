Marcus Troy elected as new Constable of St Clement

Marcus Troy has been voted in as the new Constable of St Clement.

Islanders went to the polls at the Parish Hall between 8am and 8pm on Wednesday 28 July, with an announcement made just before 10pm.

A bi-election was called after Constable Len Norman passed away in June.

Troy will be officially sworn in on Friday 30 July and will hold the post until the 2022 general election.

I can't be Len Norman, they are big boots to fill but I can follow in his footsteps. Marcus Troy, Constable-Elect of St Clement

Coronavirus safety measures were in place at the polling station - including a one-way system, social distancing, hand sanitising stations and mask wearing.

People unable to attend the polling station in-person due to being unwell or isolating were allowed to vote through a home visit.