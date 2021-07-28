New facility to reduce smell of waste at Bellozanne in Jersey

A new facility to reduce the smell of liquid waste disposal in Jersey is being officially opened today (28 July). The Tanker Import Facility (TIF) at Bellozanne is designed to reduce odour and improve the island's overall sewage system.

The TIF has replaced the old tanker discharge unit and receives liquid waste from properties that are not connected to the sewerage system.

The Minister for Infrastructure says work on the project has progressed well despite challenges faced by Covid-19.

[The new Tanker Import Facility] has already provided many immediate benefits, including the reduction of odour from the site and improved protection to users and operators. Similarly, I expect the other parts of the new Sewage Treatment Works will be constructed and brought into use in a phased approach, to provide further immediate benefits to the local community. Deputy Kevin Lewis, Jersey's Infrastructure Minister

The facility is part of a sewage treatment project due to be completed by late 2023.