Royal College of Nursing members reject Jersey government's pay offer

Members of the Royal College of Nursing have rejected a pay offer from the States of Jersey.

The decision comes following a ballot which was run by an external agency.

There was a turnout of 50.79% with more than half rejecting the offer.

The offer made to members included a 0.9% pay rise from January 2021 and a one-off recognition sum of £500 for each full-time employee which would be payable from 1 January 2022.

It also included an extra day of annual leave for nurses and midwives between 1 January 2022 and 31 March 2022.

Members of two other nursing unions, the Jersey Nursing Association and Royal College of Midwives accepted the offer following a ballot at the same time.