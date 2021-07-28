Sark's Carl Hester produced an excellent performance in the individual Dressage final at The Olympic Games as he finished eighth in Tokyo.

It comes after he won bronze in the team event yesterday.

He achieved his best score of the games and alongside his horse En Vogue they scored 81.818%.

Carl Hester celebrates his bronze medal in the team event alongside Charlotte Dujardin and Charlotte Fry Credit: PA images

It was a day to celebrate for Hester though as his protegee Charlotte Dujardin became Team GB's most decorated female Olympian by winning a bronze medal.

The Sark rider's result follows on from his 7th place individual finish in 2016 and his 5th placed performance at London 2012.

Hester's result on such a young horse will give him great encouragement for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 when En Vogue will have another three years of experience behind him.

Germany's Jessica von Bredow-Werndl won gold with compatriot Isabell Werth taking silver.