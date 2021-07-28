Teenager taken to hospital with head injury following fight in Jersey shop

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with a head injury following a fight inside a shop.

A group of youths were involved in a fight inside Tesco Alliance on Broad Street in Jersey at about 7.25pm on Tuesday 27 July.

A 16-year-old boy suffered a head injury and stayed in hospital overnight. He has now been discharged.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault and have been released on police bail.

Police are now appealing for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 612612 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.