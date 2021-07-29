Fun in the Sun: the third in our series of Channel Islands summer fun

Play video

Video report by Gary Burgess

Despite Alderney Week being cancelled there is still lots of fun to be had across the Channel Islands this summer.

In Guernsey, the Street Festival continues on Saturday 31 July with a day dedicated to fairies, witches and wizards with music, fancy dress and surprises in store.

The Rocquaine Regatta is also being held on Saturday 31 July.

In Jersey, it is the launch of Picnic in the Park month where people are encouraged to visit their favourite park spots.