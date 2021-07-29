Guernsey residents can now edit videos, produce music and use 3D printer for free
Residents in Guernsey can now edit videos, produce their own music and use a 3D printer for free at the library.
The Jodie Knight Fab Lab has opened at the Guille-Allès Library and gives people the chance to use cutting-edge technology such as an A1 printer and vinyl cutter.
Visitors can also use a sewing machine, video editing and music production software.
There are also machines for printing on mugs, T-shirts and bags.
The Fab Lab is named after Jodie Knight, the library's former Deputy Chief Librarian and Chief Librarian Designate who died in 2020.
It is open Monday-Saturday during the library's opening hours for members aged 11 plus.