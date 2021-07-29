Residents in Guernsey can now edit videos, produce their own music and use a 3D printer for free at the library.

The Jodie Knight Fab Lab has opened at the Guille-Allès Library and gives people the chance to use cutting-edge technology such as an A1 printer and vinyl cutter.

Visitors can also use a sewing machine, video editing and music production software.

There are also machines for printing on mugs, T-shirts and bags.

We hope it will be popular for small business start-ups, makers and hobbyists, as well as anyone wanting to learn a new skill. Supporting lifelong learning is one of the Library’s key objectives, and the Fab Lab will have a big role to play in this respect in the coming years. Catherine Stuart, Head of Learning and Development

The Fab Lab is named after Jodie Knight, the library's former Deputy Chief Librarian and Chief Librarian Designate who died in 2020.

It is open Monday-Saturday during the library's opening hours for members aged 11 plus.