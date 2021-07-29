Here's why you might have spotted QR codes around Jersey's National Trust spots

QR codes have been placed across Jersey's National Trust sites as a way to inform visitors about the island's local history.

A QR code is scanned using the camera on a mobile phone and it then takes the user to a website.

The codes can be found across the island at National Trust sites. Credit: National Trust Jersey

The codes can be found at places including Le Moulin de Quétivel, Plémont Headland, Victoria Tower, Devil’s Hole, Le Coupe, Le Don Hilton and the Wetland Centre.

People can learn details like the fact the name 'Devil's Hole' was only invented in the 19th century as a way to attract visitors to the site.

Historic images of some of the sites can also be seen when the QR code is scanned.