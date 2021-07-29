Islanders invited to 'frank and open discussion' on Jersey's population growth

Islanders are being asked for their views on Jersey's future population policy.

An online public consultation has started, which the government hopes will encourage a "frank and open discussion" on the topic.

They are also inviting written submissions and will be running focus groups, as well as a live panel discussion, and speaking to those in industry.

The government's population policy is expected to be published before the end of 2021.

Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, says they will strike a balance between the overall needs of the island's economy, environment and community.

Today we have over 100,000 inhabitants, and continued economic growth has meant people coming from outside of Jersey to work here. This government has agreed to develop a population policy that will consider how best to balance the overall needs of Jersey’s economy, environment and community ... taking the right actions to effectively manage our population to benefit successive generations. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

Deputy Rowland Huelin, Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister, is responsible for developing the population policy and says any proposals will aim to maintain or improve islanders' quality of life.

We appreciate that there are strongly held views on this topic – there is no single answer to this problem and there are no easy solutions. So, it is extremely important that we have this discussion to gauge and confirm existing thoughts, explore potential innovative new ideas, and get all islanders’ views. Deputy Rowland Huelin, Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister

The consultation is open to anyone living in Jersey, regardless of how long they have spent in the island, and can be accessed here.