Islanders invited to 'frank and open discussion' on Jersey's population growth
Islanders are being asked for their views on Jersey's future population policy.
An online public consultation has started, which the government hopes will encourage a "frank and open discussion" on the topic.
They are also inviting written submissions and will be running focus groups, as well as a live panel discussion, and speaking to those in industry.
The government's population policy is expected to be published before the end of 2021.
Jersey's Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, says they will strike a balance between the overall needs of the island's economy, environment and community.
Deputy Rowland Huelin, Jersey's Assistant Chief Minister, is responsible for developing the population policy and says any proposals will aim to maintain or improve islanders' quality of life.
The consultation is open to anyone living in Jersey, regardless of how long they have spent in the island, and can be accessed here.